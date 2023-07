Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape are winning hearts all over. The couple have just tied the knot in Hamburg, which is the hometown of the groom. Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape had been dating for close to five years. He made a dreamy proposal to her in France a couple of years ago. Sreejita De has shared new pics from their pre-wedding shoot. We can see her in a light onion pink dress with glittering diamonds. He is wearing a grey suit. The couple look extremely dreamy as they pose in a field of dried lupins. Michael Blohm-Pape is seen softly kissing the actress. Take a look at the pics... Also Read - Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape share more gorgeous pictures from church wedding; groom excited for Bengali nuptials

She has shared one more video. The photography and video for her wedding has been done by Raabta Studios. We can see glorious views of the castle church in which they tied the knot. Sreejita De looked gorgeous as she walks down the aisle in her white gown. There are not enough details of her gorgeous white wedding dress. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 fame Sreejita De-Michael Blohm-Pape walk down the aisle; Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and more wish the newly married couple

We can see that celebs are congratulating them. Abdu Rozik who is back from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house wrote, "I love you guys...congratulations for the best day of your lives. Wish you a long and healthy move together as one Xx." As we know, Sreejita De and Abdu Rozik bonded very well inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. She was invited to all the parties he threw after his exit from Salman Khan's show. Also Read - Archana Gautam has a big laugh over MC Stan and Abdu Rozik fight; says, ‘Finally their true faces is revealed'

The couple will soon come down to India. Sreejita De is planning a big fat Bengali wedding in Goa. The actress is from Haldia, West Bengal. Her husband Michael Blohm-Pape said he is very excited for the Bengali rituals and nuptials. Sreejita has worked in a number of Indian daily soaps. It was Uttaran that got her the initial limelight.