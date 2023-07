Sreejita De has tied the knot with beau Michael Blohm-Pape in Hamburg, Germany. The ceremony took place in a quaint church. The two had been dating for some years now. Michael Blohm-Pape works in a senior position in a top German company. He had been based in Mumbai for some time. The couple first met in a cafe and got chatting. In the pics shared today, we can see Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape sharing a kiss after taking the wedding vows. She is absolutely angelic in her white gown while he looks dapper in a black suit. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 fame Sreejita De-Michael Blohm-Pape walk down the aisle; Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and more wish the newly married couple

Take a look at the pics...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sreejita De (@sreejita_de)

Sreejita De had travelled before to Germany and she is well acquainted with the family of Michael Blohm-Pape. In the pics, we can see him kissing her forehead. The bride chose a glowy makeup that made her look absolutely gorgeous on the big day. There is one more pic where we can see her outside the church.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sreejita De (@sreejita_de)

A netizen asked Sreejita De if she planned to marry with Bengali rituals too. Her husband Michael Blohm-Pape said they would definitely have an Indian wedding too. Take a look at this conversation...

Sreejita De who is from Haldia in West Bengal began modelling early in her life. She became famous after Uttaran. The actress has done many shows in Hindi. Bigg Boss 16 was her first major Hindi reality show. As of now, she has no plans to re-locate to Germany. Sreejita De is passionate about acting and wants to be in India for the next four to five years. Michael Blohm-Pape came into her life after she was recovering from a break-up. It seems her former beau did not understand her career and choices really well.