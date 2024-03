Casting Couch is one of the darkest horrors of working in the industry. Not just in Bollywood celebs, it has been faced by many from the TV industry as well. Several popular TV actors and actresses have opened up about experiencing the casting couch in their lives at least once. Sometimes, celebs refrain from speaking about it. But in this age of awareness, more actors and actresses have been sharing their experiences to create more awareness and help others. Bigg Boss 16 and Uttaran fame Sreejita De recently recalled the horrors of the casting couch she faced.

Sreejita De recalls the horror of facing the casting couch at the age of 19

In a recent interview, Sreejita De recalls the time she was offered a Bengali film at the age of 19. It was a remake of a Hindi movie. She was called for a meeting. Her mom was in Kolkata. And she went to the director's office alone. Sreejita says she did not like the way he touched her shoulders or the way he spoke to her. Sreejita reveals he was an old man. Even though she was very young, she knew about good touch and bad touch. She felt disgusted by the way the director looked at her. Sreejita reveals she picked up her purse and ran out of the office. Also Read - Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape leaves fans in awe with new fairytale pics; Abdu Rozik has adorable message for newly weds

Sreejita De reveals how the casting couch affected her

The actress admits feeling disgusted by the experience. She wondered how people would have such a low mentality. She never got carried away by such incidents as she has been strong. Sreejita feels where there is good work, people will never approach you in the wrong way. She always believed that there is no casting couch involved in good work. Also Read - Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape share more gorgeous pictures from church wedding; groom excited for Bengali nuptials

Watch this video here:

Sreejita De work front and news

Sreejita grabbed headlines for tying the knot with her Beau, Michael Blohm Pape last year. She has been seen in popular TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Ladies Special, Anu Ki Ho Gayi Waah Bhai Waah, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Uttaran, Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi, Nazar, Laal Ishq, Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka and more shows. She participated in Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant.