Sreejita De is now in Hamburg, Germany with Michael BP her fiance. It seems the couple are going to get hitched on July 1, 2023. The two have finalised a date and venue for their nuptials. A Christian wedding will happen in Germany, and they will do a Bengali wedding in Goa. The seaside state has become famous for weddings of Bengali celebs of late. Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, Puja Banerjee and of late Krishna Mukherjee married there. Sreejita De has been dating Michael BP for a long time now. He is a top executive in a German firm. Sreejita De was seen on Bigg Boss 16.

It seems Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have said that they will attend her wedding in Germany. Even Shiv Thakare has apparently promised her that he will come. This has been reported by Pinkvilla. The actress is planning to honeymoon in the Maldives. She said there is a lot of work. From figuring out the invitations to finalising the clothes, the two have a lot to do. Sreejita De and Michael BP got engaged in Paris some years back.

The actress has said that she has no plans to quit acting as of now. Sreejita De intends to stay in India for the next four to five years and pursue her career. Her beau Michael has been very supportive all through. It looks like we are gearing up for a big wedding in the second half of the year!