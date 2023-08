Ramayan has been close to our hearts. We all have learnt a lot from Lord Ram’s life and the Hindi epic has been made a lot of times on television and in films. Who can ever forget Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia’s Ramayan? Post that we saw Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee as Ram-Sita in Ramayan that aired in 2008. We also saw Ashish Sharma and Madirakshi Mundle in Siya Ke Ram. The show was the story telling of Ramayan from Sita’s point of view. Recently, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s film Adipurush released. The film was based on Ramayan and received a lot of backlashes for the kind of language used, the VFX and other things. Also Read - Breaking: Sourabh Raaj Jain creates fan frenzy in Vrindavan after leaked looks from next go viral [View Pics]

The film was massively trolled for the content they have shown. Amidst all this, we will see another story on Lord Ram on television soon. Yes, a new show on Ramayan is going to begin soon. Sony Entertainment Television has announced a new mythological show titled, Srimad Ramayan.

The makers of the show have released a small teaser of the show which shows the values and the story of Lord Ram. Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote in Hindi, "Sanskriti ka gaurav, sanskaaron ka shikhar, bhakti ka mahaamantr. shreeraam kee katha #SrimadRamayan jald aa rahee hai." Take a look at the teaser:

The show will be producer by Siddharth Kumar Tewary ’s Swastik Productions. The show will be launched in January 2024. Siddharth Kumar Tewary is known for creating may mythological shows like Mahabharat, Suryaputra Karn, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Porus , Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, and most recently, RadhaKrishn,

Mahabharat was a huge hit. During the lockdown, the show had a re-run and even during that time it grabbed amazing numbers on the TRP charts. The show was also quite famous in Bali, Indonesia. With Siddharth Kumar Tewary making Srimad Ramayan, fans are expecting some good content.