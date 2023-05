Of late, there are many reports on how Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan's friendship has hit a rough patch. The two were inseparable during the making of Imlie. In fact, rumours of them being in love did the rounds, and even channel colleagues teased them during Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. Fahmaan Khan supported Sumbul Touqeer when she was on Bigg Boss 16. Her game got better after he came and explained things to her. As of now, their friendship is going from bad to worse. A latest report suggests that things have gone very awry between the two. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda to Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly: TV stars who are reigning 2022

REPORT OF VERBAL FIGHT ON ENTERTAINMENT KI RAAT

The two got together for the shoot of Entertainment Ki Raat. They have done one episode and now shot for another. As per India Forums, they had a verbal altercation while shooting for their latest episode. It led to Sumbul Touqeer broke down and started crying. The two have only been interacting as professionals and it is reportedly evident that things are not the same as before. Later, Punit J Pathak and the rest of the members consoled the actress. Fahmaan Khan is doing Dharam Patnii for the channel. The website has reported this and it looks like the cracks are clearly visible.

WHAT LED TO THE FALL OUT?

It seems Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer were supposed to do one music video together. The composer and singer was Tabish Pasha. He is a friend of Fahmaan Khan since years. It seems the actress' father said she won't be a part of the song for whatsoever reasons. He spoke about the same in an interview. This was not appreciated by the actress nor her fans. Now, Hiba Nawab is apparently doing the song. The name of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was also floating around.

We sent a text to Fahmaan Khan about the story but did not get a revert till the time of publication.