Sumbul Touqeer Khan is right now the happiest kid in the TV industry. The girl has become an inspiration to many by owning a lavish house in Mumbai at the age of just 19. The Imlie fans actress shared this biggest achievement with her fans and gave them a house tour that will leave your jaws dropping. It is a lavish spread of a 3 BHK apartment, and it has all the amenities that every person desires to have, from a spacious balcony to a huge hall and cosy bedrooms—everything, but this hasn’t happened to Sumbul overnight; the little big girl has worked extremely hard to achieve this and hence is proudly flaunting it. Sumbul shared the video on her blog and captioned, " Visit my house through my eyes. A home decorated with love, hard work and your prayers." Also Read - Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nikki Tamboli recreate the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai pose with a twist and Sumaan fans have a field day

Sumbul started working at a very young age and faced a lot of criticism and challenges due to her looks and colour. There was a time when she was blamed for not being fair and got mocked for her looks; in fact, in Imlie, she played the role of a servant and a girl from a village because of her look, but that show changed her fate and she became a household name. Sumbul won hearts with her performance, and Fahmaan Khan's entry in the show as Aryan Singh Rathore created fireworks as their chemistry together boosted the TRP, and they even became great friends and are now alleged lovebirds. Also Read - Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer Khan send fans into a tizzy as they shoot together for Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull; check pics and videos

Watch the video of Sumbul Touqeer Khan giving you a tour of a lavish house in Mumbai and fans are calling her a huge inspiration.

Later, after achieving all the success with Imlie, she went straight to the Bigg Boss 16 house and created quite a havoc, but stood like a rock and proved that life has been much harder for her than this reality show. Today, Sumbul is enjoying the space of her life, and her fans are waiting for her to announce what she is up to next.