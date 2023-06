Just a couple of days ago, Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan shared that her father is going to get married for the second time. The actress shared that she and her sister are quite happy to see their father having a companion in his life finally. And it seems the pre-wedding festivities have begun already. Pictures and videos have surfaced online wherein Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen taking part in her father's pre-wedding function of Mehendi. Sumbul is truly happy! Also Read - Ayesha Singh, Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shivangi Joshi and more TV celebs who ruled Instagram this week

Sumbul Touqeer Khan joins in her father's pre-wedding functions

Last week, Sumbul Touqeer Khan grabbed headlines in entertainment news for confirming the second wedding of her father. She took everyone by surprise but everyone was happy. Sumbul shared a picture of her henna-clad hand on her Instagram just a couple of hours ago. She later shared a story which is a video from one of her family members' accounts. There are songs playing in the background while Sumbul is seen grooving and singing the same. Dholi Taaro Dhol Baje is playing while the house is completely transformed into an Indian wedding set-up.

Saniya can be seen in the background planning dance steps with friends or cousins. Sumbul is waiting to get her hands filled with henna while the video is being shot. The camera pans and we see loads of family members sitting and enjoying the function and music. Check out the video here:

For the unversed, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and her sister Saniya Touqeer have been raised by their father as their mother left them early on in life. Her father raised them both by himself and they faced a lot of hardships in their lives. And now, finally, things are going well for them.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan opens up about her father getting married

Sumbul Touqeer confirmed the news of her father tying the knot last week. The actress shared Touqeer Haasan Khan will be marrying Niloufer in an intimate and private wedding. Niloufer has a daughter from previous marriage and Sumbul and Saniya are quite excited to welcome a little sister in their family. Sumbul also revealed that her Bade papa Iqbal Hussain Khan had a major role in bringing all this to fruition. He convinced her father for the wedding. Sumbul expressed that she is extremely grateful to her Bade papa.