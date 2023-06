Sumbul Touqeer Khan is going to welcome two new members in her family. Her father is going to marry again. Yes, you read that right. The Imlie actress is super happy for her father and is looking forward to this new beginning in their personal life. Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father raised her and her younger sister Saniya Touqeer all by himself. Sumbul and Saniya's mother left them when they both were quite young. Their father single-handedly gave them all the love and time and now, the family members want him to have a companion as well. Also Read - International Iconic Awards 2023: Sumbul Touqeer, Shivangi Joshi glam up in gowns; Chhoti Anu dolls up in black dress [VIEW PICS]

Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father is all set to marry again

As per a report in an online entertainment news portal, Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father is going to marry Nilofer who is a divorcee and has a daughter too. The two of them will tie the knot in the next week. Can you believe it? That soon. They must have been busy with planning everything. The Imlie fame actress who was last seen in Bigg Boss 16 shares that everyone in her family is happy and is now looking forward to welcoming Nilofer and her daughter into their family. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam get into a fight on sets? Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, 'Jo bhi hua hai...'

Apart from Nilofer, they will welcome a little sister and the whole family is excited about the same. Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals that her Bade papa Iqbal Hussain Khan played a key role in bringing this wedding plan. Sumbul says she is extremely grateful to him. Sumbul has always expressed how grateful she is towards her father for all the sacrifices he has made to raise her and Saniya. She never stops praising him for the same. Also Read - Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's close friend Ulka Gupta has THIS to say about their fallout

Sumbul Touqeer Khan on a fight with Fahmaan Khan

In other news, Sumbul has been grabbing headlines for her fight with Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan. The actress shared that everything is fine between them and everything is going fine between them. Elsewhere, Sumbul and Saniya have lent their voices to a music video which is extremely close to her heart. They are working hard towards the same. The song is ready and now, Saniya and Sumbul are just waiting to shoot the video. Sumbul recently moved into a much bigger and new house and has been sharing deets about the same on her social handles or youtube channel. Sumbul gave a tour of her new home a couple of weeks ago.