Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most-loved TV actresses in the industry. She has a huge fan following which she earned after starring in Imlie opposite Gashmeer Mahajani and Fahmaan Khan. It was her debut show the lead actress in the TV show. Sumbul is just 19 and has come a really long way since Imlie. She participated in Bigg Boss 16 last year and her fan following just increased thereafter. She recently made news about buying her own home in Mumbai. Sumbul Touqeer Khan has now made headlines about facing rejections for her dark skin tone.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan recalls facing rejection because of her dark skin tone

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is known for playing a village belle Imlie in the popular TV show Imlie. Sumbul left the show last year leaving her fans disheartened. She then participated in Bigg Boss 16. Sumbul has also acted in films. The young actress has now opened up about facing rejection in childhood because of her skin tone and it is going viral in Entertainment News. Yes, you read that right.

For starters, Sumbul was not interested in acting at first and was looking forward to being a dancer. But later, she had a change of heart. The actress recalled how she initially faced tough times during auditions as back then they only wanted fair child artists. Sumbul called it demeaning and insulting. Sumbul has never appreciated such differentiation and discrimination. She adds, " For me colour complexion doesn't stand importance. It would affect him badly and I had started to believe that if you are dark-skinned you can't be a lead heroine."

What changed Sumbul Touqeer Khan's perception

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares that she has nothing against heroines with a fair skin tone but she started believing that one cannot be a lead with a dark skin tone because there were only fair heroines. Sumbul's stereotype belief was broken when she bagged the lead part in Imlie. Even when she was signed up for Imlie, things didn't change for a while. She reveals that people would call up and ask why a dark-skinned girl has been cast in the lead role. However, their perceptions changed when they watched the first episode. The TRP was 2.2, the actress boasted a little for ruling hearts while she was on the show. Sumbul Touqeer Khan also revealed that people who criticised her praised her work after Imlie. Sumbul also revealed that she herself rejected the casting call for Imlie feeling that she cannot play the lead part. However, she was asked to send an audition tape. Sumbul states that she gave the worst audition, as per her. But she was called for the shoot after two weeks. It was after that that Sumbul started feeling confident about herself.