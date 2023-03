March is also flying by, we are almost done with 5 days of the month. Time flies because we have such amazing TV celebs who keep us entertained not just on TV but also on Instagram. Yes, you read that right, Instagram has become a very integral part of one's identity. The photo-sharing app helps celebs connect better with their fans and also share unique content. Talking about which, we are here with this week's TV Instagrammers which include Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Ayesha Singh, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and more TV stars. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai beats up Virat thinking he is goon; netizens have a field day on Twitter; say, 'Mazzaa aagaya' [View Tweets]

Tejasswi Prakash

The Naagin 6 beauty recently won hearts when she sang in Kannada. She sang the song Karma from Kantara which is one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. Check out Tejasswi Prakash's video here:

Rupali Ganguly

We all know that the Anupamaa beauty is fond of Instagram. She has been sharing pics, videos and reels of herself, cast members and family. Recently, Rupali shared a funny reel with her son, Rudransh. Check out the video here:

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan bought a house for herself recently. She threw a housewarming party which was attended by Pranali Rathod, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and more celebs. The pics are gold.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Taking the glamour quotient a notch higher on Instagram is Bigg Boss 16's second runner-up Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She looks sizzling hot in a red corset-styled dress and uff that glam make-up.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya is one of the cutest and prettiest celebrities we have in te TV industry. She recently hopped on to the Tum Tum reel trend with her Kundali Bhaga co-star Shakti Arora. Watch the video here:

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta might be taking a break from TV after quitting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 but he's not off the grid aka Instagram. Uff, he dropped the 'metro sexual' shoot and we are floored.

Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh dropped a gorgeous video in a black saree and a pearl neckpiece. Ayesha looks super pretty in the outfit for the show. Fans have been swooning over her and how!

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma is a reel queen. She shared two reels which we loved a lot. The first one being her and Neil Bhatt's reel video in which they have showcased what happens when they fight. The second one is Aishwarya in a Maharashtrian look.

That's all in the TV Instagrammers of the week this time.