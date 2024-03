Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most popular actresses of telly town. She has a huge fan following and has been loved for her performances in Imlie and Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. She was linked to Fahmaan Khan when they worked together Imlie. They were best friends and suddenly their friendship broke. She is now seen with Mishkat Verma in Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. Their chemistry is also loved by all and Kavya-Adhiraj have become the new favourite jodi of telly land. Their off-screen chemistry is also the talk of the town. The reports of them being in a relationship also started doing rounds. Also Read - Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon going off-air? Sumbul Touqeer Khan BREAKS SILENCE

Sumbul on being linked up with Fahmaan and Mishkat

Now, Sumbul has opened up about being linked to her costars. She spoke to Pinkvilla and said that it does not affect her anymore now. It did affect her earlier but now she has learnt to ignore. She said, "Now I know these things are bound to happen. People see you on the screen together and they feel something should happen." Also Read - Fahmaan Khan reveals the big reason why he is rejecting Bigg Boss; says 'Meri personal zindagi ki... '

She shared that this will keep happening now and if she does another show, she will be linked to that co-star as well. Sumbul said that this will keep happening with her.

Recently, it was being reported that Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is going off-air. The show went on-air in September 2023 and has a huge fan following. She spoke to Telly Talk and said these rumours of Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon going off-air are baseless. She questioned who are those spreading such rumours? She sent out a message to her fans saying that people should not believe in the rumours as there are nothing as such happening.

Sumbul plays the role of an IAS officer. She is stuck between her professional and personal lives. Adhiraj has sacrifice his dream of being an IAS officer for his partner, Kavya.