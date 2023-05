Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan make for one of the most loved TV celebs in the industry. They have a humungous fanbase together as well as individually. Sumbul and Fahmaan worked together in Imlie as Imlie and Aryan and soon rose to the popularity charts. Apart from Arylie, their onscreen pair name, fans started shipping Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan as SuMaan as well. Recently, there were rumours about all not being well between the two owing to the music video that they couldn't feature in. The solo stans started fighting with each other. And now, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has reacted to fans warring with each other. Also Read - TRP List Week 16: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's separation keeps Anupamaa on top; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sees a slight dip

Sumbul Touqeer Khan reacts to her and Fahmaan Khan's fans fighting with each other

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan created a frenzy when they appeared on Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull after a long time. They quit Imlie last year and appeared in a music video after that. Later, Sumbul went inside Bigg Boss 16 house. Fahmaan visited her inside for a day. Fans were happy to see them together again. However, their fans were at loggerheads due to the recent misunderstanding around the music video. Reacting to the fandom war, Sumbul told ETimes that she has no clue why the fans are fighting when everything is well between them.

Sumbul adds that she is working on good projects as is Fahmaan. "I don't understand the logic behind fighting. I would say stop fighting and have fun in life," says Sumbul. The actress asks fans to be happy if they come across any good work from either of them. Her statement has grabbed headlines in entertainment news.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan opens up on bond with Fahmaan; talks about losing touch

Sumbul shares that she and Fahmaan are still friends. However, they are just busy in their lives with individual projects. She adds that because of their busy lives, they don't get to stay in touch as before. The actress shares that she met him while shooting for Entertainment Ki Raat but when he is shooting for his daily soap, the actor hardly gets any time because of his hectic schedule. Furthermore, the actress says that it is perfectly normal for people to lose touch as they don't meet up as frequently as they would when they worked together for a show. And when they start working on different projects because of a different routine, they get out of touch. She adds that she also happens to be out of touch with her co-stars from Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.