Bigg Boss 16 ended more than a week ago. MC Stan was declared the winner while Shiv Thakare became the first runner-up with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary becoming the second runner-up. Sumbul Touqeer Khan was eliminated two weeks before the grand finale. She was in the top 7 and was evicted after her folly during the eliminations task. Sumbul had a tremendous journey inside the house. And now, the young actress is looking forward to doing some interesting work back on screens. And if the latest reports are anything to go by, Sumbul has been approached for Kundali Bhagya. Yes, read more about it below:

Sumbul Touqeer Khan approached for Kundali Bhagya

Entertainment News is full of updates on Bigg Boss 16 contestants and their upcoming projects and even Sumbul has made it to the list. As per the latest buzz online and in media reports, it is said that the Imlie fame beauty has been approached for and starrer TV show Kundali Bhagya. Yes, you read that right. A report in Telly Chakkar and also as per GossipsTV, the former Bigg Boss 16 contestant has been offered a role in the show. However, there is no information about the role that she has been offered. As per reports, Kundali Bhagya is soon going to take a leap.

Check out Sumbul Touqeer Khan's latest Instagram video here:

Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the buzz

Earlier, there were reports about Sumbul Touqeer Khan bagging Naagin 7 of . However, the actress had denied having any knowledge about it. this was right after her eviction. Sumbul has been giving out interviews and also catching up with the Mandali after Bigg Boss 16 ended. When asked her about doing Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by , the actress was all game for the same, stating that it is one of the biggest stunt-based reality TV shows in the country and that she would really like to be a part of it. Well, let's wait for the official announcement or promo video starring Sumbul.