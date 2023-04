Sumbul Touqeer Khan is extremely close to her father, and the entire world witnessed his possessiveness when her daughter was in Bigg Boss 16's house, but the trio survived and came out with flying colours. Sumbul, who is right now enjoying all the fame and success, especially after her stint on Bigg Boss 16, spoke about her relationship with her father and if things have ever changed. In an interaction with the ET Times, Imlie opened her heart out and spoke about how lucky she is to have a father like him and how he took independent care of her when she was 6 years old. "I consider myself very lucky that my father is very understanding, and since I was 6, he started looking after us independently. He raised us all alone, single-handedly. Whether it was waking us up and getting us ready for school, cooking our breakfast, looking after the house, or running his own dance school, he did everything all alone." Also Read - Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer Khan send fans into a tizzy as they shoot together for Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull; check pics and videos

Well, as a father, there are certain challenges that they face when raising a girl child, and Sumbul is very much aware of these challenges that her father has faced. Sumbul recalled about her first period, and it was her father who explained to her what could be done. Indeed, it's a commendable show." Till now in my life, I have never felt anyone else's support or guidance. The first time I got my period, my father was there; nobody else was around to guide me. I told my father, and he helped me with it. He knows everything about me and my life.'"

Sumbul's parents got separated when they were very young, and she immensely respects their decision and has never questioned her father about the same. "It doesn't matter what I plan. I feel if my parents have mutually decided that they want to go on different paths in life, being their child I should respect their decision. I think I should keep the respect of both the relations". Sumbul is right now one of the most celebrated TV actresses, and she has definitely come a long way, but not without her father. Indeed, this father-daughter bond is admirable.