Hola TV industry enthusiasts. We know y’all are here for our popular segment TV Instagrammers of the week. Mind you, the industry is so vast and there are so many celebs that honestly, we cannot pick a handful and we cannot take all (sadly). But here we are, we have popular names such as Naagin 6’s Tejasswi Prakash, Imlie’s Sumbul Touqeer, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Nakuul Mehta, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aishwarya Sharma and more TV celebs who’ve made it to the TV Instagrammers of the week. Let’s catch up… Also Read - Here's how Ranbir Kapoor is prepping for his daddy duties as he and Alia Bhatt await the arrival of their baby [Exclusive]

Shraddha Arya

A couple of days ago, shared a video of Shraddha Arya from the Zee Rishtey Awards that premiered on TV. In the video, we saw Shraddha Arya getting emotional while receiving the Best Jodi Award for Kundali Bhagya. It was a very heartfelt moment not just for Dheeraj and Shraddha, but also for the fans of the show. Check it out here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer's fans LASH out at Archana Gautam for making fun of her name [Check Reactions]

How can one not love a waterbaby like Hina Khan? The OG Akshara of shared some really cute and adorable pictures from inside the pool from her recent vacation. Hina looked like a little kid posing in the pool for the first time. Check out her post here: Also Read - Sapna Choudhary, Akshara Singh, Rani Chatterjee and more Bhojpuri actress who put the best Bollywood and South in the shade [View Pics]

Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6 beauty is FIRE! Boy, her latest photoshoot has sent not just her fans but also Karan Kundrra into a tizzy. Tejasswi wore a marine green gown that came with a short cape. Rightly described by Karan, the Bigg Boss 15 winner dished out Bond girl vibes! Here’s a look:

Channa Mereya actor Karan Wahi took to his social media handle and shared a reel, a funny one with his co-star Niyati Fatnani. Karan and Niyati are winning hearts with their stunning chemistry in Channa Mereya and their off-screen fun and masti is like an added treat to all Gitya fans. Check out the hilarious reel here:

Nakuul Mehta

There are two posts of the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor that we wanna talk about. The first one is his adorable post, a small trip with his son, Sufi and wife, Jankee amidst the rain. It's the most heart-touching video with the most heartfelt caption ever. And secondly, is Mr Mehta himself, dishing out the perfect hero-material vibes while crooning to Arijit Singh’s Kesariya from . Check out Nakuul Mehta’s posts here:

How can we not include one of the leading television actresses, Rupali Ganguly, in TV Instagrammers? Well, her online content is as entertaining as her character and her journey in her show, Anupamaa. This week, we have a reel video of Rupali with her on-screen sons, Aashish Mehrotra and Sagar Parekh aka Toshu and Samar. Check out the uber-cool video here:

Niti Taylor is one of the most adored contestants in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 this year. The actress is giving her blood, sweat and tears to the show. Just last week, Niti performed on and ’ Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua with her Choreographer partner Akash Thapa. And boys, she looked so pretty. We just couldn’t take our eyes off her.

Nia Sharma is prepping hard for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, one must also have fun while working hard, no? And that’s what the Ishq Mein Marjawan actress did with her Jhalak partner and choreographer Tarun. The two had a kinda impromptu dance on the roadside and it looks so much fun!

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma also jumped the trending reel of “mujhe nahi pata hai, mujhe mat puchho na,” spinning it with the most ardently asked question about when she is having a kid, now that she and are married. And another reel we have is of the happily married for 10 months duo, Neil and Aishwarya being Dayaben and Jethalal. Check out the reels here:

Shehnaaz Gill

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill has been showcasing her talent of singing a lot these days. The gorgeous beauty recently dropped a soothing version of Dua and it’s as beautiful as the Bigg Boss 13 contestant.

Sumbul Touqeer

Last but not least is Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer. The pretty beauty dropped a reel video as well in which she flaunted her love for yellow while Saiyaan’s Lofi version played in the background. The rumoured Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks drop-dead gorgeous.

That’s all in the TV Instagrammers of the week this time. See y’all around next week!