Sumbul Touqeer's father Hasan Touqeer got married for the second time in the month of June 2023. His new wife's name is Niloufer. She has a daughter Izra from her first marriage. Hasan Touqeer's marriage with Niloufer was a low-key affair. It seems his elder brother Iqbal fixed up the match. The girls had been trying to convince their dad to tie the knot for a second time since a while now. The girls have welcomed their little stepsister Izra to their home with open arms. They posted the first pic on Eid. Today, Hasan Touqeer has shared a reel of his Izra. Take a look...

IZRA TOUQEER

first reel of our chota packet

sumbul saniya ka asar saaf dikh raha hai,

love you beta? pic.twitter.com/LY3od5iMbk — touqeer (@papatouqeer) July 7, 2023

As we know, Sumbul Touqeer and her sister Saniya are quite fond of making dance reels. She is a fabulous dancer. It looks like the effect has spilled onto Izra as well. The little one is picking up the antics of her elder sisters. On the occasion of Eid,they posted pics with their little sister and father's new wife. Fans of Sumbul Touqeer have showered love on the little one. Take a look at the tweets below...

Our cuties Sumbul Saniya's sister cutie pie Izra Touqeer Khan.. stay happy nd blessed with your cute family ?#SumbulTouqeerKhan ????❤️? — Rmra (@KaziMdaziz) July 7, 2023

Mashallah Mashallah Mashallah — S (@StatingMankiBat) July 7, 2023

We can see that Sumbul Touqeer and the whole family dotes on the little one. After the success of Imlie, she was seen on Bigg Boss 16. But her stint on the show was not a very successful one. She will soon be seen in a new project. Last night, Sumbul Touqeer was present for the music launch of Abdu Rozik's new song Baarish. Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan were there as well.