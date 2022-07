's nude photoshoot has landed him in trouble with a couple who have filed an FIR against the actor for obscenity, hurting sentiments of women in general and insulting their modesty. The complaint was filed by a lawyer Vedika Chaubey and her husband Abhishek Chaubey who runs an NGO. The Show fame has now showed her support for Ranveer and his nude photoshoot that continues to be among the top chatter on the internet. Also Read - After Ranveer Singh gets booked for nude photoshoot, Shilpa Shetty finally faces the VERDICT of her 15-year old obscenity case with Richard Gere

Reacting to the FIR against Ranveer, Sumona wrote on Instagram, "I am a woman. Neither is my modesty insulted not my sentiments hurt.” She also shared a screenshot of the chat with her mother who shared her views on Ranveer's nude photoshoot by replying to her previous Instagram stories. "Pics were great. God knows which sentiments got hurt. Maybe they wanted to see more,” her mother wrote. To which, Sumona shared, "This is what my mother, also a woman had to say.” Also Read - Just days before Ranveer Singh THIS Bollywood hunk bared it all in a photoshoot but went unnoticed

Also Read - Ranveer Singh nude photo shoot: Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and more have also been booked for obscenity

Advertisement

In the tradition of , who did it first with , and more recently by himself on a Goa beach, Ranveer flaunted his ripped body and toned muscles, looking straight out of an ancient Greek statue. By appearing naked in Paper magazine, Ranveer has definitely shown the distance he's prepared to travel to be in the spotlight.

Ranveer will be next seen in 's next directorial Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and . The film is slated to for a Christmas 2022 release. He also has 's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with , , and . The film was to hit the big screen on February 11, 2023, but is now believed to be delayed because of Alia's pregnancy.