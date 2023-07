Sumona Chakravarti spent the 'most challenging' but deepest days of her life at a Vipassana centre when she enrolled in a 10-day course. The actress was so moved by the experience that she turned to Instagram to encourage others to try it at least once in their lives. Recently, Sumona announced that she would be avoiding social media. However, The announcement made no mention of a reason.

On Monday (July 24), Sumona posted a lengthy note explaining her absence. Sumona enrolled in a 10-day Vipassana training to 'disconnect' from everything and 'recharge' herself. Initially, the actress stated that she was 'searching for pure mental detox'. She writes, "I enrolled myself in the Vipassana course for 10 days for the first time ever. Believe me, These ten days were the toughest days of my life. Despite everything, it has been the most beautiful and magnificent. A life-changing experience."

The actress wrote, requesting everyone to try the course at least once in their lives, "The beauty of Vipassana is its nonsectarian nature. It makes no difference if you are from any country, religion, community, caste, tribe, sect, or have any form of creed or belief. Here, You don't need to make any sacrifices. You can practise Vipassana as long as you are human and breathe. It is pure mind-body science. It is goal-oriented. It is a cleansing of the psyche. Most significantly, it is at the level of experience."

Sumona Felt different after doing the Vipassana course. Sumona continued, "We always deal with negative emotions, suffer, and are unhappy at certain times in our lives for one reason or another. So here is a tool that I, along with millions of others around the world, have discovered and used that will assist with everything. So why not just give it a try, just once? After 10 days, you can decide whether or not to take it into your life. It's entirely up to you."