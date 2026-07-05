Sumona Chakravarti undergoes Endometriosis surgery: Actress has 3 visible scars, spent months healing

Discover all about actress Sumona Chakravarti's recent Endometriosis surgery here. Read ahead to find out what the actress is going through post-surgery below.

Sumona Chakravarti Undergoes Endometriosis Surgery Actress has 3 visible scars, spent months healing

Actress Sumona Chakravarti has been keeping away from social media’s limelight for quite some time now. Sumona has recently stepped back into social media and addressed the reason for her absence to fans. She posted on social media about an Endometriosis surgery she recently underwent. The Kapil Sharma star said that she was living "under a rock for the last two months" and had decided to stay away from social media for a while.

She resurfaced to talk about her surgery. In the lengthy post, Sumona opened up about her surgery, recovery, and more things about her life. Let’s dive in to find out how Sumona Chakravarti has been doing post her Endometriosis surgery here.

Sumona Chakravarti undergoes Endometriosis surgery

Sumona first told fans about her battle with Endometriosis five years ago, in 2021. The actress was diagnosed with Stage IV endometriosis. She further said that even after managing the condition for years, it had progressed massively and she had to undergo surgery.

The actress posted a raw, vulnerable post on social media talking about her journey of fighting endometriosis. Her Instagram post read, “On 4th May, I underwent surgery for the excision of my endometriosis, which had unfortunately progressed massively despite me trying to manage it for years. I guess it was finally time for me to say goodbye to it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti)

Sumona said that she has spent the last two months healing, both physically and mentally, after the surgery. Now, she can honestly say that she's very well. Next, Sumona thanked her doctor and their team for taking care of her. She expressed her gratitude and called them “nothing less than angels”.

Sumona calls out men for objectifying and trolling her

The actress’ post talked about how she has always seen men trolling and commenting on her crass remarks. Her post read, "Good folks don't really engage publicly. They read. They like it. They sometimes message me privately. And they move on," she added.

Sadly, she knows that this is something female actresses are subjected to. She shared, "So, what's the solution? Yes, I am an actor. A female one. I'll attract a certain gentry. It comes with the territory. I am going to continue working and acting till my very last breath."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti)

Endometriosis surgery changed Sumona’s perspective

With her post, Sumona wanted to share her journey, not for sympathy or promotion. This Endometriosis surgery brought a major shift in Sumona’s perspective. She also hopes that hearing her story helps someone out.

Sumona also talked about the scars she has gotten from undergoing this surgery. She added, “Post-surgery, I now have three visible scars on my abdomen. Do I know they'll fade with time? YES. Do they still bother me every time I see them? Also YES!! But then I remind myself-SCARS & MEMORIES ARE PROOF OF A LIFE LIVED.”

We hope Sumona has a speedy recovery and she gets the rest she needs!

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