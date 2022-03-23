Sunil Grover all set to resume work post his bypass surgery - read details

Sunil Grover is all set to get back to work. A month back, he had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital after he suffered a heart attack. The doctors discovered blockages in his heart, and got him operated. He had angioplasty done in three places. Now, The Times of India has reported that Sunil Grover is all set to resume work full-time from tomorrow. He is headed to Rishikesh for his new project. A source said that he has been following all the instructions to the tee. He has been dedicated towards his fitness regime and diet. Sunil Grover took on the health setback with a positive approach, and wants to resume work now. It seems he will follow his diet, yoga and fitness regime even when is in Rishikesh. Also Read - Salman Khan summoned by Andheri Court for alleged assault on a TV journalist in 2019

Sunil Grover did not comment on the same. Recently, he was a guest at the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Delhi as it completed a year. The event was organized by the Ministry of Culture. Sunil Grover was one of the guests along with Armaan Malik, Dhvani Bhanushali and Kumar Vishwas. Sunil Grover is best known as Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati from his comedy shows with Kapil Sharma. The comedian got nation-wide recognition as a versatile actor after his work in Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha (2018). He was also loved as Vilayati Khan in Salman Khan's Bharat.

He has said that he wants to be known as a versatile actor more than a comedian. Starting off from radio to films, Sunil Grover has had quite a journey. Fans will be glad to know that he has recovered and is back to what he does best - acting and entertaining!