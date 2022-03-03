Sunil Grover who underwent a heart surgery last month was seen at the airport today morning. He looked a lot leaner. The actor was dressed casually in black pants, white tee and a brown jacket. This was Sunil Grover's first appearance after his heart surgery at a top Mumbai hospital. Fans sent love to the talented actor. Sunil Grover was advised rest for a month after his surgeries. The doctors found blockages in his heart and operated on them. Sunil Grover's fans were extremely worried about the same. This glimpse of the actor should lift up the mood of his admirers. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra's birthday wish for Tejasswi Prakash's brother, Shabir Ahluwalia's show gets delayed and more

Sunil Grover was diagnosed with four blockages in his heart. The doctor told ETimes, "After a week of his admission, an angiography was done. It showed blockages in all three major heart (coronary) arteries with 100% block in two arteries and 70-90% block in the third artery. His heart function was normal and fortunately, there was no damage to the heart muscle." It seems Sunil Grover had suffered a heart attack but no damage happened to the main muscle of the heart. Also Read - Anupamaa slips to third, Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 climbs the chart: Check TOP 10 Most-Liked TV Shows by Ormax Media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

In the past two years, Sunil Grover has delivered great performances in web series like Tandav and Sunflower. Kapil Sharma also told the media that he was keeping tabs on Sunil Grover'ss health via friends. He also messaged his former colleague. Sunil Grover fans can heave a sigh of relief now that he looks up and about. His doctors have advised him to follow a healthy lifestyle, diet and stay away from stress. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Did Upasana Singh aka Bua leave the show due to rift with the host? the actress reveals