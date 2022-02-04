Ace comedian and actor was recently admitted to Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute after he suffered a minor heart attack. He has now been discharged from the hospital after a successful bypass surgery. As reported by ANI, the doctor revealed that Sunil was also found Covid-19 positive when he was brought to the hospital for admission on January 8. An angiography was done after a week, which showed that all of his three arteries had blockage. After the diagnosis, the bypass surgeries were done. He underwent 4 bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sunil Grover undergoes surgery for heart blockage; Freddy Birdy again takes a dig at Deepika Padukone and more

"Since he has received all arterial grafts using internal mammary arteries his long term results should be good and will be able to lead a normal life in the long term with proper care which should include proper diet, exercise, yoga and medicine. He is a positive person with a bright outlook to life," Dr Panda, who treated Sunil Grover, was quoted as saying by ANI. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sunil Grover undergoes heart surgery, Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Vishal Singh get engaged, Simba Nagpal's double role in Naagin 6 and more

Earlier, veteran actor and TV host had expressed her concern over Sunil's health. "Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter and joy..at the cost of his own. I pray he recovers fast. He has a formidable talent.. and I'm a huge fan!!" she tweeted. Also Read - Sunil Grover recuperating in Mumbai hospital after a heart surgery

Sunil is known for his roles of Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati from Comedy Nights with Kapil and . He has tickled the funnybone of many with his witty one-liners and expressions on screen. He had earlier said that he is fine with being boxed as he sees it as acceptance and not getting limited. The 43-year-old funnyman also revealed that when he was offered 's comedy drama Pataakha in 2018 he did not have anything else. Soon more work followed such as the -starrer and the web-series Taandav. His last web-series Sunflower was appreciated by critics and audiences alike.