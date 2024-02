Sunil Grover is one amazing comedian. When he was a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, his comedy would leave everyone rolling on the floor in laughter. Sunil played various characters on the show. But one fine day, reports surfaced stating that Kapil Sharma and Sunil had a nasty fallout which turned into a physical altercation. Kapil and Sunil did not react to the rumours directly and parted ways. Fans were disheartened and wished that they somehow work together again. Their prayers were answered when recently, Sunil and Kapil were featured in a video announcement of a new show. The comedian and actor has now yet again reacted to his feud.

Sunil Grover reacts to Kapil Sharma and his fight

There have been rumours about the fight being a publicity stunt for their new show. Well, Sunil Grover, joked about the same in a recent interview with Connect FM Cannada. Sunil joked that it took a lot of time. "We were planning this show for six years. This was a publicity stunt for this show for six years," he said before adding that some things are destined to happen. He expresses his happiness in being able to make people laugh again with a new comedy show. Also Read - Krushna Abhishek talks about Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's reunion after their fallout; says 'Bahut mazaa aayega sabko'

Sunil Grover on his bitter rift with Kapil Sharma

Well, the fight between two of the most loved comedians was naturally covered by one and all. A couple of days ago, he was asked how he dealt with the coverage over his and Kapil Sharma's fight. Sunil admitted that he would initially be disturbed but not anymore. He said that he knew the truth and wasn't bothered by what people said or understood. He said that they had no understanding of the whole matter and wrote negative things to grab attention. If he needed to explain anything, he would, he had assured and also added that with time everyone would understand things. Also Read - Sunflower Season 2: Sunil Grover returns with more laughter on ZEE5

As per reports, under the influence of alcohol, Kapil Sharma got into a fight with Sunil and Chandan where he slapped Sunil and also threw a shoe at him. Kapil also reportedly verbally abused him while Sunil maintained his calm.