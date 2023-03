Actor and comedian Sunil Grover enjoys a massive fan following and has proved that cracking a joke is not a joke. He is famously known for his characters such as Guthi, Rinku Bhabhi, and Dr. Mashoor Gulati from the Show. However, he left the show after a fallout with the host Kapil Sharma in 2017 and since then many statements were issued as the controversy never settled. Recently Sunil Grover revealed shocking details of being replaced from a show without notice and fans are guessing if he addressed . Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Sidharth Sagar, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover; popular comedians who left the show mid-way and why

The actor appeared in various Bollywood movies and web series after walking out from the comedy TV Show. In an interview with ETimes spoke of getting ousted from a show in no time without mentioning the name. He said, that there was a show from which he was replaced within three days without any notice or information. He learned about it from someone else.

He further made a shocking revelation of slipping into a shell of isolation because of that incident. He immensely doubted himself and thought if he could shoot with them again. Sunil further added, "So I went into a shell for almost a month. Then I thought maybe I will not pursue it but then I don't know if it was some kind of stubbornness that made me say, 'chal koi nahi…ek baar aur try karte hai"

On the work front, Sunil Grover has appeared in several films like is back, , , and starrer's latest film Goodbye. He will be next seen in a web series titled United Kacche that will stream on Zee5 from 31st March. He also has Atlee's directorial Jawan starring in the pipeline.