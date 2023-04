There were talks about Sunil Grover returning as Gutthi on The Kapil Sharma Show, and in his latest interviews, Kapil Sharma also mentioned working with Sunil again and wanting to have him back as Guthi. The Zwigato actor has forgotten the past and moved on, but has Sunil yet forgotten what happened in the past? It seems like no. Sunil, who has been proving his versatility as an actor in every role, be it Tandav, Goodbye, or his latest web series, United Kachcha, He is the most gifted actor in the industry. Sunil is the most underrated star, and he definitely deserves more than he has right now. There was a time he was the star of television, and fans immensely miss Gutthi on the Kapil Sharma Show; his presence as Gutthi instantly brought smiles to audiences faces, and how can one forget Dr. Mashoor Gulati? Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promotions begin: Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde wear contrasting shades; Shehnaaz Gill dishes out yet another killer look in black [VIEW PICS]

Sunil Grover talks about is return on The Kapil Sharma Show as Gutthi. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod BEATS Anupamaa; Check Top 10 TV shows list

Sunil, in his interaction, was asked about reuniting with Kapil on his show and spoke about him returning as Guthi in TKKS. His reaction only hints that he has not yet forgiven and forgotten the past and that it will take time. " Abhi to aisa koi...ya to pujhwalo fir aap. I am also busy right now and enjoying what I am doing. He is also busy and doing good work. I am also doing good work. I have already enjoyed my phase of non-fiction and am currently liking the fiction setup, gaining new experiences as a performer. I am having fun. There are no such plans right now". Also Read - Sunil Grover opens up on being replaced from a hit show without notice, reveals he went into a shell

Sunil and Kapil had reportedly clashed in 2016 during their trip, and ever since then they haven’t yet spoken to each other publicly. Kapil and Sunil never mentioned exactly what had happened on that day, but there were lots of articles written about how Kapil ill-treated Sunil, turned him into an egoistic man, and more. Meanwhile, both actors are doing exceptionally well in their careers, but wanting to see them together looks like it will take time.