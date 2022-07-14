Sunil Grover vs Kapil Sharma: Battle of the best as both actors gear up to fight for TRPs with their comedy shows

Sunil Grover will be back with a bang on TV with a comedy show and this time again will be battling with his strongest competitor Kapil Sharma. The show that Sunil will be part of is India's Laughter and it will be aired on Sony TV. Sunil Grover who underwent surgery is right now extremely fit and fine and he has been reportedly approached to return on the channel's show as till date his Guthi character is highly appreciated. Not only Guthi but his Dr Mashoor Gulati is till date the most loved comic character on television.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover will have a face off again?

After exiting from , Sunil has been busy with films and web series and is doing extremely well, however, now the channel has approached their OG comedy king to be a part of the new show India's Laughter and this will automatically lead him against Kapil Sharma who is the strongest competition. The world knew what went wrong between Sunil and Kapil and ever since then, they have maintained a dignified distance from each other. However they are cordial and wish each other good, but they do not want to lock horns professionally. But seem to like now the channel is making their best of both actors gear up for a fight against TRP once again by launching a brand new comedy show.

But did you know that despite the ugly spat between the two, Sunil in one of his interviews had spoken about the possibility of working with Kapil again when asked about the same? He had said, " There are no plans as of now, but if someday, something comes up, then we will work together". While Kapil too in one of his interactions in 2020 admitted that he has moved on and has learned a lot from Sunil Grover and someday he would like to work with him again. But seems like the channel has decided otherwise.