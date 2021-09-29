While The Kapil Sharma Show enjoys immense popularity amongst fans, people still miss Sunil Grover on the show. His iconic characters like Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati were unforgettable. After the spat between the two four years ago, Sunil Grover decided to leave the show. Though they have resolved their differences, he has decided to stay away from The Kapil Sharma Show. This has caused a lot of heartache to fans. All of us knew that Sunil Grover pocketed a hefty salary when he was working with Kapil Sharma. Well, the sum has now come to the fore and it is indeed quite hefty! Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Trollers attack Prabhas, Kartik Aaryan; Hina Khan and Kapil Sharma body-shaming woes and more…

As per Koimoi.com, he was getting Rs 10-12 lakh per day. That is indeed a huge sum. That means if an episode was shot over three days, he did bring home a sum close to Rs 40 lakh. This is indeed mammoth and way beyond the earnings of many Bollywood actors and actresses too. Sunil Grover, however, is not someone who likes to restrict himself to genres. After exiting the show, he has proved that he can do anything. People loved him in projects like Salman Khan's Bharat, Tandav and Sunflower. People are writing stories keeping him as the main protagonist. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's viral video, Hina Khan and Kapil Sharma's shocking revelation and more

The Kapil Sharma Show made a comeback after a gap of six months or so. Kapil Sharma had his second child, a son Trishaan in February 2021. He had been spending time with his kids during the pandemic. On the other hand, Sunil Grover too has good projects lined-up. Also Read - SHOCKING! Comedian Kapil Sharma REVEALS he was told 'tum bahut mote ho'; was asked to lose weight to host Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa