Super Dancer 4: Amid Raj Kundra's porn films case, fans share their opinion on whether Shilpa Shetty should return as the judge of the show or not – view poll result

On July 19, 2 actress 's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for his alleged involvement in making adult films and publishing on apps. With each passing day, new developments in the case are pointing towards the fact that there will be no early respite for the family. Interestingly, post the details of the case came out, we saw people blaming the actress for her husband’s crimes and trolled the star on social media. While the Hungama 2 actress is one of the judges of the dance reality show, Super Dancer 4, amid her husband's pornography case, she took a break and we saw and Riteish Deshmukh - Genelia D'Souza appearing as the guest judges in it.

While many demanded that Shilpa should be ousted from the show, certain section of the audience also came out in support of the actress. With these kind of reactions, we thought of asking the audience whether the actress should return as a judge or not through our poll. The results are out, and it seems we have mixed response though if we consider the majority, the users have supported the Bollywood actress. While 55 per cent votes were in favour of Shilpa Shetty, 45 per cent people said that she should be ousted from the show officially. Well, only time will tell whether the actress will be replaced by another celeb or not in Super Dancer 4.

Meanwhile, the actress took to social media on Monday and released her statement on the entire controversy. She said, “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well.

A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary. As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial.

Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."