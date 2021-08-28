returned to Super Dancer Chapter 4 as a judge last weekend after a three-week hiatus when the Bombay High Court granted interim protection from arrest for a week to her husband Raj Kundra in the porn apps case. And now who is one of the show's three judges, revealed how Shilpa was welcomed on the sets. Also Read - Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty had THIS strict pre-condition before returning to the show

The filmmaker said that they all gave Shilpa a warm hug and didn't feel the need to ask her about the controversy or start any kind of discussion about Raj's arrest or the case in question. "I just gave her a warm hug. We all gave her a hug. Because we don't know she might have gone through hell, many things have happened so we didn't feel right to even ask anything or talk about it," he told Zoom.

Shilpa recently posted a cryptic message on social media about making mistakes. She shared a quote by Sophia Loren, which read, "Mistakes are part of the dues one pays for a full life. We can't make our lives interesting without making a few mistakes here and there. We hope that they won't be dangerous mistakes or mistakes that hurt other people. But there will be mistakes. We can see our mistakes as things we'd like to forget or as our most interesting, challenging and stimulating experiences. Not because of the mistakes themselves but because of what we learned from them."

The note concluded, "I'm going to make mistakes, I will forgive myself and learn from them." The 46-year-old actress, who has two children Viaan and Samisha with Raj Kundra, added a sticker which read, "Made a mistake but it's okay." However, what Shilpa was referring to was not mentioned in the Instagram story.

After her return to Super Dancer 4, Shilpa was moved to tears after watching Anshika's performance on Rani Lakshmibai. She then went on to talk about how women have to suffer for their rights and their individuality after her husband.