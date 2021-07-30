Super Dancer 4: Did Raveena Tandon refuse to replace Shilpa Shetty on the show for this HEARTWARMING reason?

Super Dancer 4 is known for its three judges, Geeta Kapur, Shilpa Shetty and Anurag Basu. The actress has been missing from the shoot ever since Raj Kundra got arrested for the porn films racket case. He is now in judicial custody. Shilpa Shetty has been missing from the show, and people are wondering if she is gone for the rest of the season. As per a report in ETimes, it seems the makers had approached Raveena Tandon for the show. But she declined the offer saying that Super Dancer belongs to Shilpa Shetty. We know that she has been a part from the outset of the dance reality show. Also Read - From Vijay Deverakonda to Rashmika Mandanna: THESE South biggies are set to amaze the B-Town audience with their Bollywood debuts

It seems the makers wanted Raveena Tandon who is a popular choice for reality shows. She is now abroad and would be coming back to India in the first week of August. A source told ETimes, "Shilpa Shetty is very much a part of the show and we are hoping that will be back soon. Till then, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu along with special guests will continue to judge the show." As per reports, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had an argument when the cops brought him to his bungalow for raids. It seems she broke down and told him that he had ruined their life.

Shilpa Shetty is also under the scanner of the Mumbai Crime Branch. Raj Kundra, his associate and two more people are arrested for the illegal production and distribution of pornographic material. It seems they were available on a platform called Hotshots.