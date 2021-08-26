is one of the judges on dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 along with Geeta Kapur and . The actress took a break from the show after her husband Raj Kundra suffered an arrest in an alleged pornography-related case. There was a lot of uproar on social media with a few demanding that Shilpa should be removed as a judge. But that was never in plan for the makers. Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty gets teary-eyed on the sets; says, ‘Aaj bhi, aurat ko apne pati ke baad ladai ladni padti hai’

A report in SpotboyE states that it was completely Shilpa Shetty's decision on when she wants to return to the show. A source was quoted saying, "Shilpa was very much on board. There was no plan of asking her to leave. It was her choice to stay away from shooting after whatever happened (Shetty’s husband was arrested on July 19). When she informed us that she won’t be coming we made alternative arrangements. It was up to her to return whenever she thought was the right time. And now we’re happy to have her back.” Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 poster, Anurag Basu misses Shilpa Shetty on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and more

Further, source revealed the pre-condition that the actress had before marking her return. "No controversial questions," was her only pre-condition. Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: Anurag Basu talks about Shilpa Shetty's return to the show; says, 'We miss her a lot'

The actress' return to the dance reality show as a judge has helped the show boast its TRPs. Shilpa has been loved as a judge and many were happy to see her back in the judges seat. We were the once to exclusively report that the actress had a breakdown moment as she received a very warm welcome by the team of Super Dancer Chapter 4. The team is said to have consoled her as she got all teary-eyed.

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 on the charges of producing and distributing adult content on various online platforms.