ruled the headlines for the last couple of the weeks thanks to her husband Raj Kundra. The businessman suffered an arrest due to his alleged involvement in pornography-related case. He got accused of producing and distributing adult content. Post his arrest, Shilpa Shetty did not appear on Super Dancer 4 sets. She is one of the judges along with Geeta Kapur and . But now, the actress has marked her return. In the new promo of the show, we got a glimpse of her. Further, she will also perform 'Kanjak Pooja' on the sets.

As reported, Shilpa Shetty is a big devotee of Goddess Durga. As a contestant will perform on the theme of Vaishno Devi, Shilpa will express her wish to perform Kanjak Pooja. The actress said, "I am very spiritual and a devoted Devi bhakt. I have had the opportunity to visit the Vaishno Devi temple once and the experience was very inspiring. After seeing this act today, I want to perform a 'Kanjak pooja' for Arshiya." Promos of this episode are already out.

Meanwhile, we were the ones to tell you that Shilpa Shetty got all teary-eyed as she received a warm welcome on the sets of Super Dancer 4. The actress could not hold back her tears as she resumed work and others like Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu consoled her.

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19. It was just yesterday that the Bombay HC granted him interim bail. Her has been given interim protection from arrest till August 25. As per the reports, Shilpa Shetty was also interrogated by the police in this case.