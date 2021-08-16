Shilpa Shetty’s husband was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19 for allegedly making porn films and releasing them on apps. Ever since the news of his arrest broke, people started jumping to conclusions and blaming actress Shilpa for his alleged crimes. She has been a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4 and has taken a break from being the judge of the show. It has been a long time since she hasn't been back on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4. As the investigation is on in this case, Shilpa Shetty too has been probed. This has affected her image a lot and fans have mercilessly trolled the actress. However, there are many who even support Shilpa Shetty in this case. Shilpa Shetty's Super Dancer Chapter 4 co-judge, Anurag Basu is missing her. Also Read - Super Dancer 4: Alia Bhatt a part of the Kapoor family? Anurag Basu makes Karisma Kapoor seal her lips and how - watch video

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anurag Basu said that he and everyone on set is missing Shilpa a lot. He said that there is a bonding between all of them who're a part of the show, and which also includes people behind the scene and the choreographers. They all are a family and when one person is not around, it becomes difficult for them and that Shilpa Shetty is dear to them. He even messaged her asking when she will be back on the show but unfortunately did not receive any response. Anurag Basu revealed that he has no idea when will Shilpa Shetty return.

While Raj Kundra is trying to receive bail in the case and remains to be in the jail, Shilpa Shetty has broken her social media silence by taking part in COVID-19 fundraiser. During her segment, she spoke about how should one deal with negative thoughts. Shilpa Shetty in her segment promoted the importance of Pranayam. This is for the first time that Shilpa has made a public appearance even though virtual post the arrest of her husband. She promoted healthy living and shared about the importance of yoga in life.