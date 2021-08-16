The longest-running singing reality shows Indian Idol season 12 finally ended and Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner. Arunita Kanjilal emerged as the first runner-up while Sayli Kamble was the second runner-up. Mohd Danish stood in fourth place. Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya grabbed the fifth and sixth positions respectively. The winner was awarded with Rs 25 Lakh. Apart from that, he also won a swanky car by Maruti. The finale of Indian Idol 12 was a grand one and it aired for 12 hours. Indian Idol 12 fans were disappointed as the show ended but as per reports in Spotboye, we will once again get to see our favourite singers on TV. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan's sister Jyotideep shares pics with Arunita Kanjilal; fans say, 'Bhabhi Tumhari'

Yes, a source close to Spotboye said that Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, and Mohd Danish will be guests on the upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4. They will perform and will celebrate the success of Indian Idol 12. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Pawandeep Rajan shared his first reaction on winning this most successful season of Indian Idol. He said. "Bahut accha lag raha hai. Hum log 6 saath mein the aur hamari family thi puri aur mai chah raha tha ki sabhi ko mile. Sabhi deserving hai aur kisika bhi naam ata mere alawa toh vo deserving hi hai. Lekin ye trophy mujhe mile hai aur meri zimmedari hai aur acchese nibhane ki koshish karunga isko. Sabhi ka sayog mila hai toh acchese karneki koshish karunga. (I was feeling very nice. All 6 of us were there and our families were present. I wanted everyone to win as everyone was deserving. If not me, I feel everyone else was deserving. But now I have the trophy and it is my responsibility now and will do it well. I have got everyone's support and I will handle this responsibility well. )"

He was asked the reason for being so calm even after winning the trophy. Pawandeep Rajan explains, "Nahi, vo samaj nahi ara tha uss time. Sab sapna sa ho gaya tha uss time aur sab ne mujhe godh mein utha lia tha. Aur mujhe toh raise hua tha ki ye kaise ho gaya. Vo samaj nahi ata na kuch cheeze raise hoti hai life mein instant hoti hai. Mereko samaj bhi nahi aya kuch bhi. (No, I was not able to understand anything at that moment. Everything was like a dream and everyone had picked me up after I won. And I was just thinking how did this happen. There are things in life that happen instantly and you cannot understand anything.) "