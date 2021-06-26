Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor brings something very special from the Kapoor household for cutie-pie contestant Eesha Mishra – any guesses what it is?

Contestant Eesha and her super-guru, Sonali, will be seen performing on Lekar Hum Deewana Dil from the movie Yaadon Ki Baaraat, one of Neetu Kapoor's earliest ever songs, which will leave both the veteran actress and judges awestruck