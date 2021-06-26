Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor brings something very special from the Kapoor household for cutie-pie contestant Eesha Mishra – any guesses what it is?

This weekend, Super Dancer - Chapter 4 is set to welcome veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and celebrate her legacy and contribution to Indian cinema. The contestants will perform on all her super hits songs from yesteryears as the star will walk down memory lane, sharing insights and anecdotes from her journey. Eesha Mishra and her super-guru, Sonali, will be seen performing on from the movie , one of Neetu Kapoor's earliest ever songs, which will leave the judges awestruck. Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4 PROMO: Neetu Kapoor is bowled over by THIS contestant's performance on Parda Hai Parda

After their performance, Geeta Kapoor and , will be seen praising the duo's performance and finesse. Neetu Singhh Kapoor will also praise the performance, stating that the song is special to her and the duo's efforts completely touched her heart,

Since Eesha Mishra is a foodie, Neetu Kapoor will suggest her name should be Eesha Kapoor and says, "Everyone in the Kapoor family loves food and only thinks about it all the time." She even surprises Esha with the Kapoor family's special delicacies, such as ke Ghar ke Aam and 's favourite Kaali Dal as well as 's favourite Suji ka Halwa. And as always, Eesha gorged on all the scrumptious delicacies.

Among the other performances, contestant and her super-guru, Pankaj Thappa, will also perform on one of Neetu Kapoor's most popular songs, Chukar Mere Mann Ko, and surprise one and all with their performance. Neetu Kapoor will be left stunned by Pari's emotive moves and expressions and surprised by the fact that the duo made such an emotional song so endearing with their act.