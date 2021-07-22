Super Dancer Chapter 4: Netizens want Shilpa Shetty removed as the judge after Raj Kundra's arrest in pornography case

Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actress , has made it to the headlines for the wrong reason once again. He was arrested on Monday night on charges of creating pornographic content. However, the repercussions of Kundra's arrest are being felt by Shilpa as she has now become the subject of trolling for many on social media. Also Read - Raj Kundra pornography case: How are Gehana Vasisth, Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey and others involved in the alleged porn racket? Watch video

While social media was flooded with memes about Raj Kundra after his arrest, Shilpa too had to go through similar embarrassments. Many people called for a ban on Shilpa's upcoming movies while some people demanded the makers of Super Dancer Chapter 4 to remove the actress as the judge as they feel that the ongoing matter may cast a bad influence on the kids contesting on the show. Also Read - Raj Kundra porn films case: When Shilpa Shetty's husband revealed he HATED poverty; said 'I've no qualms about enjoying the money I've made'

Take a look.

@SonyTV urge you to remove shilpa shetty from super dance and bring some new heroine. We hate her n her husband. — Nikhil Bhoj (@Niksbhoj) July 22, 2021

Not long ago, Shilpa had to go through an emotional turmoil when an old video of Raj's ex-wife Kavita accusing Shilpa to be the reason behind their separation had surfaced just days after her birthday celebration. Raj had alleged that his ex-wife Kavita was having an affair with his former brother-in-law. Also Read - Raj Kundra porn films case: Mumbai crime branch finds server at his home along with 70 porn videos

Meanwhile, Shilpa recently skipped the shoot of Super Dancer Chapter 4 after her husband's arrest. The makers of the show then called to take her place and shoot for a couple of episodes.