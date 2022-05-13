Surbhi Chandna-Arjun Bijlani turn bride-groom in this new BTS; fans cannot wait to see them together

Actress Surbhi Chandna is going to collaborate with Arjun Bijlani for a project. And new pictures from the sets of their shoot are going viral as you read this. Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle and shared two BTS pictures with Arjun Bijlani, revealing their 'real' personalities from the sets. Surbhi is decked up as a bride whereas Arjun is decked up as a groom. The two are seen hogging food on the sets together. Also Read - Flashback Friday: When Mumtaz REFUSED to get married to Shammi Kapoor as 'Kapoor bahus' weren't allowed to work in films after marriage

While the first picture shows that, the second picture is proof of what happens when one eats too much. As seen in the first picture, Surbhi and Arjun's plate is full, and the second picture reveals their situation after eating too much - which is lying on the bed and resting. Surbhi turned goofy in the captions and said, "The Dulha Dulhan who OverAte at their own wedding, Swipe Left to know what happened NEXT. Relatable Much? Cant wait for this one cause this is going to be sooo special."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Surbhi Chandna fans went gaga over her bridal look. They found her bridal avatar extremely pretty. Surbhi is seen in a traditional saree and Dulhan get-up. Arjun Bijlani is seen in a traditional Dulha getup with a sehra and all. Fans cannot wait to see them together. They have expressed their excitement in the comments section. "Chanduu so pretty," one fan wrote while another fan said, "I so excited so see you." Yet another fan said, "I am imagining what kind of song it might be." A lot of them found it interesting and hilarious and hence, dropped a lot of laughing emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Surbhi was last seen in Naagin 5 with and . Arjun Bijlani was last seen in a web series called Roohaniyat with Kanika Maan.