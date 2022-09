Naagin 5 beauty Surbhi Chandna turned a year older and wiser on 11th September. The actress celebrated her birthday reuniting with her friends and also her costars. In fact, it won't be wrong to say that Surbhi Chandna spent her day with all the people she loves and adores. And guess what? It includes the Ishqbaaaz gang too! Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh and others joined Surbhi Chandna's birthday bash. However, it was SSO (Nakuul) who surprised Anika (Surbhi). And the Naagin 5 actress' reaction to seeing Nakuul is unmissable! Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta are most loved Tv jodis ever! Shivika fans should check out the video below: Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Nia Sharma to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma: Popular TV actresses who refused to play mothers on-screen; here's why!

Nakuul Mehta aka SSO surprises Surbhi Chandna aka Anika

Surbhi Chandna had been celebrating a cosy dinner with her family and loved ones when Nakuul Mehta dropped by with some flowers and surprised Surbhi on her birthday. It was a heartening moment for Surbhi who was shellshocked. She gaped at Nakuul, as though she thought he was not real. Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna hugged each other while the latter still tried to recover from the shock. The reaction is unmissable. Surbhi's birthday surprise is not just special for her but also for her fans and all the Ishqbaaaz fans out there. This Shivika reunion was not expected but, we bet, they are all super happy to see Nakuul and Subhi in one frame again after ages. Check out the videos and the pictures below:

Ishqbaaaz reunion at Surbhi Chandna's birthday bash

Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta, , Nehalaxmi Iyer, Kunal Jaisingh and were all there at the former's birthday bash. The celebs took to their social handles and shared pictures too. Ishqbaaaz was produced by Gul Khan and has been one of the most successful and popular TV shows in the country. It talked about the Oberoi brothers, their family and their love life. The songs, montage, scenes and dances all are still fresh in everyone's mind. Ishqbaaaz aired in 2016 and went on till 2019. It had two seasons and one spin-off called Dil Boley Oberoi. Ishqbaaaz had a successful run of 758 episodes.