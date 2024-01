Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma wedding: The Ishqbaaaz actress is all set to marry the love of her life. Surbhi Chanda who is a well-known name in the television industry is all set to start a new chapter of her life with beau Karan Sharma. The couple recently announced their wedding on January 15, 2023, on social media. A wedding teaser featuring Surbhi and Karan has been released, where Surbhi sings 'Kahani Suno' for her partner. The actress also revealed details about her wedding date and destination. Also Read - Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Karan Sharma in three months?

Watch Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's pre-wedding photoshoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WeddingSutra.com (@weddingsutra)

The wedding teaser gives an insight into their love story where its revealed that Surbhi and Karan have been dating each other for the past 13 years. The wedding will take place on March 1, 2023, at the Pink City, Udaipur. Surbhi also sang a soulful version of the song, Kahani Suno. The wedding is said to be a close-knit affair where only family and close friends will be present. The wedding will have both Punjabi and Rajasthani rituals as Karan is half Punjabi and half Rajasthani.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's love affair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Surbhi and Karan have been dating each other for the past 13 years, and their love story is beautifully depicted in the wedding teaser. Surbhi and Karan's relationship began when Surbhi shifted to Karan's building and bonded with his mother. They first met when Karan's mother invited Surbhi to their home for his son's birthday. They started off as friends and eventually fell in love. There was no formal wedding proposal, according to Surbhi.