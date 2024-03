Surbhi Chandna - Karan Sharma wedding: Naagin 5 and Ishqbaaz fame actress Surbhi Chandna is all set to marry her beau Karan Sharma. Surbhi, along with Karan, her family, and friends, has reached Jaipur where the wedding will take place. The pre-wedding ceremonies have already begun. A video from the mehendi ceremony is going viral. We must say that the bride-to-be has certainly upped her fashion game and is looking stunning in her mehendi-colored lehenga. Check out the video below. Also Read - Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna's recent video is every bride-to-be's nightmare

Surbhi Chandna - Karan Sharma wedding: Naagin 5 actress stuns in a lehenga

In the video below, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are seen entering the venue. Their friends and families are cheering for them. The video is from the mehendi ceremony. Both Karan and Surbhi are looking like a match made in heaven. Surbhi opted for a mehendi-colored lehenga. However, what grabbed most of the attention was the jewelry she chose to wear with the outfit. Her nose ring certainly was one of the major highlights of her entire look. Karan also put his best fashion foot forward and complemented his soon-to-be wife. The soon-to-be-married couple entered hand in hand, and the happiness was quite evident on their faces. Check out the video below.

Royal couple vibes ✨️ #Sukar ke mehendi ceremony shuru hogya . Surbhi with that nose pin , makeover and all oh my god khoobsurat , jiju bohut handsome lg rhe h ? ?? nazar na lage ?#Sukar #SurbhiChandna #KaranSharma #SuKarDaVyaah pic.twitter.com/rg5Ojdz1oV — Dr.ᴀʙɪɴᴀʏᴀ (@Abinaya24_) March 1, 2024

The wedding is reportedly set to take place tomorrow on 2nd March 2024 at Chomu Palace. The interesting thing about the wedding venue is it's the same place where Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiya was shot. Karan and Surbhi have been dating each other for many years but kept their relationship under wraps until recently. Surbhi revealed that her love story with Karan started when she shifted to his building along with her mother. Karan's mom invited Surbhi to her house for a birthday party, and that's when the duo met for the first time.