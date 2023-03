It is that time of the week when we do a rewind on what we saw on the Instagram of our fave TV stars. It is a combination of great pics and quirky videos. Here is a look... Also Read - Vivian Dsena has a two month old daughter and has kept it secret from the world?

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna and her sister Pranavi are enjoying a vacation now. Both of them are water babies. The actress posted this picture of them from a swimming pool. We can make out that they are quite crazy and fun to be with. Pranavi Chandna is one of the pillars of Surbhi's life.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai posed in a deep purple saree for the occasion of Gudi Padwa. She looked radiant. Of late, she has been slaying in western dresses and gowns. This made for a change of pace. Take a look...

Neil Bhatt

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma make the most amazing reels on Instagram. The actor's comic timing is immaculate. This video will make you laugh and how. Aishwarya's expression is priceless.

Sumona Chakravarti

The Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti is a water baby. She is also an avid traveller. Sumona Chakravarti posted these pics in a hot pink bikini and this reel from her travels. Her friends dropped hearts for her.

Harshad Arora

Harshad Arora the latest entrant of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is playing the role of Dr Satya Adhikari. He shared a pic of him in a traditional Maharashtrian get up. Ayesha Singh left a compliment for him.

These were the stars who impressed us this week on Instagram.