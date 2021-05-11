Surbhi Chandna REVEALS Hina Khan had warned her about Naagin 5 – deets inside

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular TV actresses in India. She is best known for her portrayal of Annika Oberoi in StarPlus' Ishqbaaaz. Some of her other popular shows are Sanjivani and Naagin 5. The show went off air in February 2015. Also Read - Take inspiration from Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Hina Khan and other celebrity actresses and look your best on Eid

In an interview, Surbhi Chandna talked about how had messaged her before she took up the show. Hina warned her that Naagin 5 was going to be tough. She added that she has met Hina Khan in many functions, and she said that she is a very down-to-earth person. She even said that Hina had even wished her luck for her role of Bani in the show Naagin.

Hina was a part of Naagin 5 for the initial few episodes. She later revealed that she didn't want to do it. In a live chat, she revealed, "I had made it pretty clear months ago that I don't want to do television for a while. I still stick to it. Ideally, I didn't want to do the three episodic thing. I wasn't sure whether I should do it as I am exploring a different space. I really can't say no to Ekta and I really really respect her a lot."

She had added, "When she (Ekta) called me herself I couldn't say no. Had it been somebody else, I am openly saying I would have said no. But it was Ekta so I could not. I have a lot of respect for that lady. She is like an inspiration to me. She knows the fact that I don't want to do television. I was also offered Naagin 4 as well. Obviously main karna nahi chahti hoon, nahi toh I would have done it but I don't want to do TV."