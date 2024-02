Surbhi Chandna has been in the news ever since reports of her marriage have come out. A lot has been said about her wedding news. She is all set to get married to her boyfriend, Karan Sharma. Their wedding is happening on March 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. She is shopping for her wedding right now and has been sharing a lot of her adorable pictures with her fiance. Surbhi has been a part of TV shows like Ishqbaaaz, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sanjivani 2, Naagin 5 and others. Also Read - Surbhi Chandna slammed by fashion designer for asking for free clothes for wedding

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Naagin 7: Will Ankita Lokhande break the record of Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash and other highest paid serpent queens?

Surbhi never wanted to marry a guy from the industry

She spoke to Etimes and said that she never wanted to marry a guy from the entertainment industry and she would go insane if she had to talk about work even after reaching home. She said that Karan is a businessman and she is an actor so they have a lot to talk about. Also Read - Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma wedding: Bride-to-be talks about her marriage preparations with boyfriend; says 'Naagin ko ladka mil gaya hai'

Trending Now

She said that Karan supports her in her work and likes it when people ask her for selfies. She said that they both support each other. Surbhi and Karan have been dating for eight years and she said that she has always kept her personal life private.

Surbhi talks about her fiance Karan Sharma

They only spoke about their relationship when the time was right. She called her fiance, Karan her best friend as he has always been there whenever she needed him. She will be having a Punjabi-Rajasthani wedding as Karan is half Punjabi and half Rajasthani. She is a Punjabi.

Surbhi was also in the news for her issues with fashion designer Ayush Kejriwal. The fashion designer had called out Surbhi for demanding free clothes for her wedding. He said he was aghast when she demanded free clothes for events like saat pheras and wedding reception.

A look at what these TV actresses did before they became famous

The pre-wedding pictures of Surbhi and Karan have come out beautiful and fans have loved the photos.