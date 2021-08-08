Surbhi Chandna, Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan – Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

It is our favourite day of the week. When it is Sunday, we love doing some Instagram stalking. Many of your favourite television celebrities have shared interesting posts on Instagram this past week. So without further delay, let’s check out the TV Instagrammers of the week… Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan bid goodbye with a tight hug at the airport; make way for the new BFFs in town - view pics

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is enjoying her vacation in the Maldives. She has been sharing a lot of her hot pictures on Instagram and treating her fans. However, her bikini picture has caught all the attention. Surbhi Chandna's never seen before avatar left everyone surprised and she looked so stunning in that printed bikini.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill has been sharing some stunning pictures on Instagram. The actress looked like a proverbial nymphet as she posed in a gorgeous nude outfit, a skirt and a bralette. The outfit had delicate floral embroidery done on it. With subtle makeup and the most seductive of expressions, this shoot should rank as her best. The pics have been clicked by Dabboo Ratnani. She has been styled by her good friend, Ken Ferns.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan gave a beautiful surprise to her fans by announcing her collaboration with Shaheer Sheikh again. Shaheer and Hina's Baarish Ban Jaana song became a huge hit and now they are up for another music video. Hina Khan posted BTS pictures with Shaheer Sheikh and we cannot stop rooting for #Shahina.

Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan shared an adorable picture with his baby nephew, Mikhail on Instagram. The picture is the cutest thing we have seen on the internet this week.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly shared pictures of her upcoming look from her show, Anupamaa. We have usually seen Anupamaa in saree and now watching her new look was refreshing. Rupali Ganguly wore a beautiful blue anarkali dress.