Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are getting married in March. The couple have done shoots in Delhi prior to their wedding. It seems the marriage will happen at a lavish old palace in Jaipur. Now, fashion designer Ayush Kejriwal has made a video where he has spoken about how demands from Indian celebs are going by the day. He said there is a culture to demand free stuff, which needs to be addressed. Ayush Kejriwal said that the actress' stylish Saachi Vijaywargia had reached out to him with a schedule of her wedding. He said he was aghast when she demanded free clothes for events like saat pheras and wedding reception.

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp.

Actress' team yet to react on the claims of the designer

Ayush Kejriwal said that when people see celebs wearing certain outfits they aspire to dress like them. But when they find out the cost they realize it is not attainable or out of their league. He said that when someone can afford to get hitched in a venue like a palace in Jaipur, they should be able to pay for wedding clothes. While he does have a point, it is a known fact that designers lend clothes to celebs because it helps in branding of their own products.

Trending Now

This is so embarrassing , girl couldn’t even get her wedding outfits from her own money , she wants it for free? pic.twitter.com/9uU3mmSNLK — ? . (@scoops_ahoyyy) February 1, 2024

Brands offer Celebs their products in return for endorsement. It's quid pro quo. When has it become wrong to reduce wedding costs???? ???? She is being smart & seeing where she can reduce cost while giving lesser known designers the opportunity & exposure. #SurbhiChandna https://t.co/bOiIFqVxk5 — Cazel Archivas ?? (Pankha/Fan Account) (MultiFD) (@ArchivasCazel) February 1, 2024

Surbhi Chandna and beau Karan Sharma have got shoots done with Wedding Sutra in Delhi. The photographs are gorgeous. In India, people generally buy the outfits for wedding. The actress' team is yet to revert on the same.