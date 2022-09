Sherdil Shergill is coming in a few days on Colors. Surbhi Chandna and 's chemistry looks like it is on fire in Saurabh Tewari's show. In the middle of all this, Surbhi Chandna's fans are wondering if she made her relationship with Karnn Sharma Insta Official. Today, it is the birthday of the young man. The Ishqbaaaz and Sherdil Shergill actress put up a post for him. While not much is known about Karnn Sharma, it is said that he is a corporate professional. Rumours of them being a couple have done the rounds since a while now. Check out this pic... Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's rushed exit along with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan after watching Brahmastra invites crazy reactions from netizens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

In the picture, we can see her in a neon spaghetti top while he is in a white tee and denims. The couple look much in love. He also put up a picture of them on his social media account. It was captioned, "No Measure Of Time With You Will Be Long Enough. But We'll Start With Forever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARNN R SHARMA (@karnnrsharma)

Fans are overjoyed and complimented the couple. On the show Sherdil Shergill, Surbhi Chandna plays the role of a self made woman while Dheeraj Dhoopar is from a traditionally rich home. The initial episodes have been shot in Himachal Pradesh. Surbhi Chandna was last seen on the show Sanjeevani 2 which did not run for a long time. People loved her chemistry with in Ishqbaaaz and in Naagin 5.