It is that time of the week when we bring to you some of the best Instagram posts. With TV celebs being active almost on a daily basis, there was a lot to browse through. Here is a look at some of the best posts...



One of the close friends of Abdu Rozik, Jad Hadid is coming on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Both of them are represented by the same agency. This is how he wished him for his journey on 's show. This video is too adorable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abduroziq Official (@abdu_rozik)



What is one of the things ladies love the most? Well, a good gossip session. Niti Taylor is thrilled to have her sister home as the two can spend hours doing gapp. This video is hilarious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nititaybawa (@nititaylor)



The show is coming to an end as far as Neil Bhatt is concerned. He has been posting some lovely moments with Aria Sakaria. This reel of the two together is so cute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aria Sakariya (@aria_sakaria)

Archana Gautam

While she might have got four stitches on her chin, Archana Gautam is no quitter. The lady is doing really well on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Aishwarya Sharma and she are proving to be the queens of reel-making.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)



The stunning Nia Sharma is enjoying a holiday in Cuba. It is one of the best tourist spots of the world. Fans love the old city of Havana. Take a look at this video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)



Surbhi Jyoti is back to work after enjoying a long break in Mauritius with her gang of friends. She has done this gorgeous photoshoot in a saree. We want her to announce a project soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

These were the celebs who made a splash on Instagram this week. We hope you liked the pics and reels.