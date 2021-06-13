Sushant Singh Rajput First Death Anniversary: Pavitra Rishta's Usha Nadkarni describes the dreams of the late actor when he was just 23 [Exclusive]

It has been a year but many cannot still process that Sushant Singh Rajput has left us. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020 in tragic circumstances. His friends, colleagues and loved ones are still trying to come on terms with what could have been so drastically wrong. Everyone knew him as an ambitious, optimistic and happy-go-lucky young man. His co-star from Pavitra Rishta, Usha Nadkarni told us, "He was a very shy young man. When he first came on the sets, he would be just seen reading books. One day I asked him what was he reading so diligently. He told me that he aspired to become a filmmaker, and wanted to study abroad. Hence, he was preparing for the same." Also Read - Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, Ankita Lokhande posts a pic with beau Vicky Jain; faces heat from SSR fans

The veteran actress says that though she never partied with him per se, he did have candid conversations with her. "I find it tough to accept that he would take such a step. I remember when he was 23, he told me that he would like to move to Bandra and buy a place in the Bandra-Kurla Complex. He managed to do that in a few years. He had the drive, talent and ambition. It is such a tragedy." Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput First Death Anniversary: Fans from Australia to mark the date with THIS special gesture for the star [Exclusive]

Fans of the actor are planning his tributes to mark the date. In a short career, he left behind many dazzling performances. His films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Sonchiriya have a different fan base altogether. His last film, Dil Bechara released after the demise of the actor. Usha Nadkarni tells us, "We just want the truth to come out. There is a huge NCB investigation but that does not discover what happened in his life just before his demise." After his demise, the actor's multi-faceted personality came to the forefront and left people in sorrow. An actor, astrophysics enthusiast, humanitarian and charmer, it was a life gone too soon! Also Read - Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty and more women Sushant Singh Rajput was linked-up with