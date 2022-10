While Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's relationship has hit rock bottom, the couple have Ziana's first birthday to look forward to. Earlier, it was reported that the couple planned to fly down to Dubai for the celebrations. In the middle of all this, Charu Asopa said that their marriage had run into rough weather once again, and this time she's made up her mind. But the couple will get together for Ziana's first birthday. Charu Asopa was in Bhilwara for a few days. Ziana got dengue and they had to stay longer than expected. But Charu Asopa along with her brother is now back to Mumbai.

In her new video, Charu Asopa said that Sushmita Sen and her daughters had made first birthday plans for Ziana Sen. She has said that Renee and Alisah have also planned something. It seems Rajeev Sen and Sushmita Sen's father Shubeer Sen is also in Mumbai living with his daughter. Charu Asopa had said before that Sushmita Sen totally dotes on Ziana Sen. The actress has told that her is going to be an aunt who will pamper Ziana non-stop. Her in-laws had come over during Ganesh Chaturthi too. We saw videos where we could see Rajeev Sen's mom Shubhra.



Rajeev Sen had also taken a flight to Udaipur after Ziana was diagnosed with dengue. The past few months have been rough on the little one. She got hand, foot and mouth disease some time back. After that, she got dengue. Rajeev Sen said that his daughter fought dengue like a champion. The actress and her daughter spent Diwali there. Well, it looks like everyone wants to put the resentment aside and come together for Ziana Sen. Sushmita Sen has always been a very loving bua to Ziana.